Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’d Take Fight With Nick Diaz in a Heartbeat’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jorge Masvidal Nick Diaz
Image Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Masvidal isn’t expecting a fight against Nick Diaz, but he certainly wouldn’t be opposed to it.

Masvidal is in an interesting spot. He currently holds the sixth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. He shot up six spots with his devastating TKO victory over fan favorite Donald Cerrone. Many would argue it was the biggest win of “Gamebred’s” mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Diaz has yet to accept a fight despite being cleared to compete. The Stockton native last competed at UFC 183 back in Jan. 2015 against Anderson Silva. The former Strikeforce welterweight ruler hasn’t dropped any hints on who he’d like to fight upon his return.

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Masvidal expressed his interest in fighting Diaz and pretty much anyone else:

“Nick’s a different case, obviously. He’s super famous. He’s like a fight away from fighting for the title. He might go straight to the title. So that’s a different situation. He might not have a ranking, but his name carries a lot of weight, so if they put that fight together, I’d take it in a heartbeat obviously. I’m broke. I need to f*ck somebody up ASAP. I got taxes, I got kids, I got mortgage payments. Somebody’s ass has to get whooped.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Michael Page

Michael Page Says Paul Daley Didn’t Want to Fight Him Out of Fear

0
Michael Page and Paul Daley seem to be in this rivalry for the long haul. The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was buzzing when a...
Jorge Masvidal Nick Diaz

Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’d Take Fight With Nick Diaz in a Heartbeat’

0
Jorge Masvidal isn't expecting a fight against Nick Diaz, but he certainly wouldn't be opposed to it. Masvidal is in an interesting spot. He currently...
McGeary and Linton Vassell

Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell Made Official For Bellator 179

0
Liam McGeary already has his next bout set and it's against Linton Vassell. Tonight (Feb. 24), McGeary took on late replacement Brett McDermott inside the...
James Gallagher

James Gallagher to A.J. McKee: ‘You’re a F*cking P*ssy & You’re Next’

0
James Gallagher didn't mince words after his Bellator 173 victory. Tonight (Feb. 24), Gallagher entered the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland with an undefeated...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 211

Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘I Want to be The Best Pound-For-Pound Fighter’

0
Joanna Jedrzejczyk isn't satisfied with just being known as a title holder. It's obvious that being the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight champion makes her...