Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’d Take Fight With Nick Diaz in a Heartbeat’

Jorge Masvidal isn’t expecting a fight against Nick Diaz, but he certainly wouldn’t be opposed to it.

Masvidal is in an interesting spot. He currently holds the sixth spot on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings. He shot up six spots with his devastating TKO victory over fan favorite Donald Cerrone. Many would argue it was the biggest win of “Gamebred’s” mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Diaz has yet to accept a fight despite being cleared to compete. The Stockton native last competed at UFC 183 back in Jan. 2015 against Anderson Silva. The former Strikeforce welterweight ruler hasn’t dropped any hints on who he’d like to fight upon his return.

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Masvidal expressed his interest in fighting Diaz and pretty much anyone else: