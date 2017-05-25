Jorge Masvidal is Tired of ‘Cowardness’ Especially From Michael Bisping

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
Jorge Masvidal
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal is taking aim at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Michael Bisping.

Masvidal is well aware of the state of the UFC in 2017. Many fighters see the dollar signs and are holding out for “money fights.” Bisping is no exception as he was scheduled to defend his middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre. Those plans fell through and now “The Count” is expected to face the winner of Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker.

Masvidal recently appeared on “The MMA Hour,” and claimed that fighters are faking injuries to dodge fights (via MMAMania.com):

“It’s weird. Up-and-coming in your career, yes, you may have to dodge someone because maybe your wrestling isn’t good yet, get it on point and then come back to them, or whatever, you know? When you are up-and-coming. But, once you’re already at the top of your game, man, that’s it there is no dodging fighters. What’s wrong with you? That’s the biggest act of cowardness, you know? Faking injuries.”

When asked if he was talking about Bisping, “Gamebred” didn’t hesitate to answer.

“B*tchbing, yeah. That’s who I’m talking to. But, it’s just not him there is a bunch of dudes, but he is leading the front. He’s the front man. But, I don’t even want to talk about him on your show because I’m not going to make that dude famous. We’re not going to make that dude famous. Let him go out there, win some fights and let him generate his own name. I wasn’t even going to say that bitch’s name.”

