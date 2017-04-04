Jorge Masvidal: ‘Let’s See if USADA Has Anything to Say About GSP’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Georges St-Pierre
Image Credit: Jon P. Kopaloff / Getty Images Sport / Getty

Jorge Masvidal is interested in seeing whether or not the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will have an impact on Georges St-Pierre.

When St-Pierre was ruling the roost in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) welterweight division, he had a stern stance on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). Despite “Rush” calling for stricter drug testing policies, some still believe St-Pierre himself may have taken banned substances.

With USADA in place, Masvidal feels if St-Pierre is able to defeat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title later this year, then the “Rush” of old is back. If not, then “Gamebred” feels perhaps USADA played a role in his downfall.

He told BJ Penn Radio (via Bloody Elbow) that the old GSP is a dangerous competitor:

“It could be a really good fight. I think GSP wins it, if it’s the GSP of old. I’m not saying he ever did or didn’t (take PEDs), but a lot of fighters act different after USADA. So we will see if USADA has any effect on GSP or not, because I think the old GSP would easily handle (new) GSP. He would’ve (been) able to take him down, time him, outbox him even with his jab, get on his legs and take him down. Let’s see if USADA has anything to say about GSP.”

