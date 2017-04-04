Jorge Masvidal: ‘Let’s See if USADA Has Anything to Say About GSP’

Jorge Masvidal is interested in seeing whether or not the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will have an impact on Georges St-Pierre.

When St-Pierre was ruling the roost in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) welterweight division, he had a stern stance on performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). Despite “Rush” calling for stricter drug testing policies, some still believe St-Pierre himself may have taken banned substances.

With USADA in place, Masvidal feels if St-Pierre is able to defeat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title later this year, then the “Rush” of old is back. If not, then “Gamebred” feels perhaps USADA played a role in his downfall.

He told BJ Penn Radio (via Bloody Elbow) that the old GSP is a dangerous competitor: