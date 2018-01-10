Jorge Masvidal: Michael Bisping Has a Bounty on His Head

Jorge Masvidal is making it known that he’s targeting Michael Bisping.

It’s no secret that there’s animosity between Masvidal and Bisping. The two have traded barbs back and forth since the buildup to UFC 217. Masvidal is an American Top Team teammate of Yoel Romero. Both Romero and Masvidal took issue with Bisping ripping the Cuban flag.

Since then, the two have had a couple of run-ins. During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Masvidal made it clear that he wants a piece of “The Count:”

“I just don’t like him as a person. I never really liked him before I met him, and after we had our encounters I liked him even less. With him, it’s just a personal thing. He disrespected my country when he ripped up the flag, so he’s got the bounty on his head. I would like to cash in before he retires. That’s why I’m willing to fight so early (in March).”