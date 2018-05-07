Jorge Masvidal on Neil Magny: There is a B*tch in The Building

Jorge Masvidal has some harsh words for Neil Magny.

Magny was scheduled to take on Gunnar Nelson at UFC Liverpool on May 27. Nelson went down with an injury. Masvidal said he was willing to meet Magny at the event, but apparently things went awry during negotiations.

Magny had the following to say on Instagram:

“Gamebred” took this as a shot to him. Masvidal said he was prepared to fight on the card as long as it was at a catchweight. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Masvidal didn’t hold back (via MMAMania.com):

“I know for a fact that the UFC wanted the fight and were very excited about the fight. So now you know that there is a b*tch in the building and his name is Magny. I’m not saying UFC accepted 180, but when the offer came to them I know they were like, ‘Let’s do it, let’s try to make it happen.’ But this f*cking coward said no.”

It’s interesting to note that Masvidal said he wouldn’t be able to compete against Darren Till at UFC Liverpool. This is when “The Gorilla” was calling out a number of welterweights before Stephen Thompson put pen to paper. Ariel Helwani has noted that Magny’s opponent is close to being decided.

UFC Liverpool takes place inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. Featherweights Arnold Allen and Mads Burnell will compete on the main card. In another 145-pound tilt, Jason Knight and Makwan Amirkhani are set to share the Octagon. A bantamweight clash between highly touted prospect Manny Bermudez and Davey Grant will get the main card started.

What do you make of the whole Jorge Masvidal-Neil Magny beef?