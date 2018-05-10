Jorge Masvidal on Neil Magny: ‘He’s Just Full of Sh*t’

Jorge Masvidal has responded to Neil Magny calling him an “unprofessional slob.”

Magny was scheduled to take on Gunnar Nelson at UFC Liverpool on May 27. That didn’t end up happening as Nelson went down with an injury. That’s when Masvidal vs. Magny talks began stirring.

Things got ugly, however as Masvidal called Magny a “b*tch” for not wanting to fight him. Magny fired back at Masvidal saying he was too overweight for the fight to materialize. It didn’t take long for “Gamebred” to fire off some more verbal shots.

During a recent appearance on BJ Penn Radio, Masvidal let loose:

“Man, he’s just full of sh*t, to tell you the truth. He said that I’m a slob at 180 [pounds], this and that. Okay, cool bro. Yeah, I’m out of shape, you can say whatever you want, but this fight’s been [offered] twice at 170, what were the excuses then? Ask him, you know? If he’s a man, he’ll post up whatever his reason was. Maybe his big toe was hurting, I don’t know what it was, but the fight’s been offered at 170. 170 pounds.”

Masvidal hasn’t competed since Nov. 2017. He dropped a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson. His last victory was back in Jan. 2017 against Donald Cerrone. After the Cerrone fight, Masvidal lost to Demian Maia and Thompson. “Gamebred” wants to avoid going 0-3 after winning three in a row.

Magny had a rebound victory in his last outing. He took a unanimous decision victory over former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit. It was a much-needed win for Magny, who was coming off a quick submission loss at the hands of Rafael dos Anjos. At that point, Magny had gone 1-2 after a three-fight winning streak.

Any chance Jorge Masvidal vs. Neil Magny takes place sometime in the future even if it isn’t UFC Liverpool?