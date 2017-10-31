Jorge Masvidal on Colby Covington: ‘I Got His Back, He’s Got Mine’

Jorge Masvidal says he doesn’t care how people feel about Colby Covington.

Covington caused quite a stir following his unanimous decision win over Demian Maia this past Saturday night (Oct. 28). After the fight, he said Brazil was a dump filled with “filthy animals.” While some compared the comments to a classic wrestling promo, others weren’t as gung-ho about it.

Masividal, who is a teammate of Covington’s, doesn’t care what the fallout is. During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour,” Masvidal said he’s sticking with Covington no matter what (via Flo Combat):

“Who gives a f*ck what happens, man? That’s my partner, man. I got his back. He’s got mine. And don’t nobody want problems, either, at the end of the day. I’ll you that right now.”