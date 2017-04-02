Jorge Masvidal on Demian Maia Fight: ‘It Doesn’t Make it Through The Third Round’

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t plan on going the distance with Demian Maia.
The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweights will do battle on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout will be part of the UFC 211 card. The winner of the fight may very well be on his way to a shot at Tyron Woodley’s 170-pound gold.
BJ Penn Radio recently spoke with Masvidal to get his thoughts on the scrap. “Gamebred” said Maia won’t be able to hang on until the final horn sounds (via MMAMania.com):
“Just how people were surprised about my striking against ‘Cowboy,’ they’re going to be even more surprised by my grappling in this fight. You can’t beat a guy like Maia unless you can grapple at that level. And most of the dudes – especially the guys he’s fought – are not at that level of defensive wrestling or defensive jiu-jitsu to beat him. I know that I am. I know that in every position we could come to in MMA, I’m going to out-position this guy. I’m going to out-will him, and then he’s going to give in to the fatal blow. I’m going to kick his ass, really bad. It doesn’t make it through the third round. I don’t know if it’s the first, I don’t know if it’s the second, but it doesn’t make it through the third.”