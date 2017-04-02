Jorge Masvidal on Demian Maia Fight: ‘It Doesn’t Make it Through The Third Round’

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t plan on going the distance with Demian Maia.

The two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweights will do battle on May 13 inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The bout will be part of the UFC 211 card. The winner of the fight may very well be on his way to a shot at Tyron Woodley’s 170-pound gold.

BJ Penn Radio recently spoke with Masvidal to get his thoughts on the scrap. “Gamebred” said Maia won’t be able to hang on until the final horn sounds (via MMAMania.com):