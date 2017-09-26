Jorge Masvidal on Thompson: ‘I Don’t Believe He’s Coming to Scrap’

Jorge Masvidal doesn’t think Stephen Thompson will try to brawl with him.

On Nov. 4, Masvidal and Thompson are set to clash inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The bout will be featured on the main card of UFC 217.

Both welterweights are coming off losses. Masvidal fell short against Demian Maia back in May at UFC 211. Meanwhile, Thompson lost a majority decision to Tyron Woodley on the same card.

Speaking to Flo Combat, “Gamebred” explained how he thinks Thompson’s approach for the fight will be:

“I don’t believe he’s coming to scrap. I believe he’s going to do what he always does. If a guy gives him a big enough of an opportunity for him to take a small risk, he’ll do it, but he’s going to stay defensive and play his game. He’s not going to go in there and throw down, like, ‘OK, let’s fight and see what happens.’ He’s going to be more at his distance trying to dictate a pace like how he fought Rory MacDonald or a lot of the guys that won’t fully commit to him and he’ll just take a back seat and just side kick and jab there. I think that’s what he’s going to do. It’s up to me to make it a fight.”