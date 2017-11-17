Jorge Masvidal Predicted Werdum/Covington Altercation [VIDEO]

Jorge Masvidal claims that he predicted Fabricio Werdum’s recent clash with teammate Colby Covington before he left for Australia

Speaking to Submission Radio recently, “Gamebred” says that he warned Covington that Werdum’s presence could lead to some form of confrontation:

“I don’t know. It’s been fun. I think [Colby Covington]’s having fun too. You know, he’s making the best out of it as always. He’s crazy, man. Nah, [he’s not going too far]. Colby’s, Colby. That’s my partner. He’s going to do whatever he wants. He’s not going to definitely listen to me. He’s crazy, man. I actually told him though, right before he left because he was scheduled to do some interviews with the UFC. And I told him, I go, ‘You should watch out.

“If [Fabrico Werdum] said that, he probably would try to do something to you, put his hands on you.’ It’s crazy that it happened shortly after. You know, this was like 20 minutes before that happened. I told him, I was like, ‘Hey, be ready just in case something happens.’”

Something did happen. While Werdum has been handed a Dec. 13 date to appear in court in Australia over the incident, both men maintain that the other was in the wrong. From the evidence available, many agree that it is clear Werdum threw a boomerang at the outspoken welterweight but that appears to be all that was caught on tape (although additional security footage is said to have been presented to Police).

“I’ve never seen a boomerang get involved in the action,” Masvidal said in response to the incident. “This was my introduction to Australian street fights. It’s crazy because I don’t want to start more bad press for my sport and get fines and things, so in a way I’m glad I’m not there. I don’t want to be a part of the chaos.

“I’m not going to run form it. If there’s a fight and somebody’s picking it with me, that’s what I love to do so f*ck it, I might have to do a free one here and there but I don’t want to. I don’t want to get in trouble. I don’t want no extra negative media on me. Colby is Colby, man – he’s on a different vibe. He’s got different plans, man. I don’t tell him what to do when it comes to that type of stuff. He’ll listen to me, but at the end of the day, that dude’s crazy man. He’s going to do what he wants to do.”