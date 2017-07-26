Jorge Masvidal Reports Stephen Thompson Next, Title Shot After That

For Jorge Masvidal, the road to UFC gold goes through Stephen Thompson.

After UFC president Dana White confirmed Wednesday that Georges St-Pierre would meet the winner of Tyron Woodley-Demian Maia, Masvidal took to Twitter to state his plans for the division.

Let's not play no games I'm fighting @WonderboyMMA for a title shot after gsp. If his ass don't want to fight, I'm next. #hoslapseason — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 26, 2017

Masvidal (32-12) suffered a split decision defeat to Maia this past May, snapping his three-fight win streak. During that run, “Gamebred” took out Donald Cerrone, Jake Ellenberger and Ross Pearson.

Thompson (13-2-1) hasn’t fought since dropping a majority decision to Woodley for the belt this past March.