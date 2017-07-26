Jorge Masvidal Reports Stephen Thompson Next, Title Shot After That

By
Dana Becker
-

For Jorge Masvidal, the road to UFC gold goes through Stephen Thompson.

After UFC president Dana White confirmed Wednesday that Georges St-Pierre would meet the winner of Tyron Woodley-Demian Maia, Masvidal took to Twitter to state his plans for the division.

Masvidal (32-12) suffered a split decision defeat to Maia this past May, snapping his three-fight win streak. During that run, “Gamebred” took out Donald Cerrone, Jake Ellenberger and Ross Pearson.

Thompson (13-2-1) hasn’t fought since dropping a majority decision to Woodley for the belt this past March.

