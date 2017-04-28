Jorge Masvidal Says UFC Knows He’s a ‘F*cking Nightmare’

Jorge Masvidal is convinced that he’s fighting Demian Maia on May 13 because the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wants Maia to lose.

Masvidal is currently ranked fifth on the official UFC welterweight rankings, while Maia holds the third spot. “Gamebred” meets Maia inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as part of the UFC 211 card.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Masvidal explained why he believes the UFC wanted him to face Maia (via MMAMania.com):