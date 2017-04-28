Jorge Masvidal Says UFC Knows He’s a ‘F*cking Nightmare’

Jorge Masvidal is convinced that he’s fighting Demian Maia on May 13 because the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wants Maia to lose.

Masvidal is currently ranked fifth on the official UFC welterweight rankings, while Maia holds the third spot. “Gamebred” meets Maia inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as part of the UFC 211 card.

During a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Masvidal explained why he believes the UFC wanted him to face Maia (via MMAMania.com):

“I’m one of the dudes that’s had the most fights turned down. They know because of the fighters from them calling somebody and going, ‘hey, you gotta fight Masvidal,’ and they’re like, ‘oh, you know what, I’m injured,’ and then they’re like, ‘hey, but wait, you just called me yesterday asking for a fight and now I’m giving you one and you’re injured? Okay, whatever.’ Call the next guy, ‘hey, you want to fight Masvidal?’, ‘no, you know, that’s not the fight I was looking for.’ So they know that I’m a f*cking nightmare. But I don’t think they’re gonna push me like they do a lot of these guys. That I don’t think is gonna happen till I have the belt wrapped around my waist.”

