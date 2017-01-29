Jorge Masvidal Talks Donald Cerrone Stoppage: ‘I’ll Take The Double Knockout’

Jorge Masvidal earned the biggest win of his career last night (Jan. 28). “Gamebred” was in hostile territory as he stepped inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. His opponent was hometown favorite Donald Cerrone.

With his spot on the co-main event of a UFC on FOX event, the lights were never brighter for Masvidal. He made the most of the opportunity by starching “Cowboy” for a second-round TKO win.

After the fight, Masvidal offered to bet $200,000 that Dana White can’t find an opponent who will beat him in his next fight. “Gamebred” told the media (via MMAJunkie.com) that he feels comfortable sticking with that bet:

“Coming over from Strikeforce, I never got those key match-ups like a lot of guys did in my division. It’s taken this long that I’ve been in the UFC for me to get that key match-up. I don’t have time to wait. I got other things to do. I got to get the biggest fights I possibly can. I know $200,000 isn’t much to Dana, but to me, I’m a working man, and $200,000 is a lot. I was trying to tell him there’s nobody you can find that can beat me. I’m so confident I’ll put $200,000 of my own money (on it).”

Masvidal’s victory did not go without controversy.

At the end of the first round, Masvidal blasted Cerrone and dropped him. The follow up ground strikes looked to have finished Cerrone and even referee Herb Dean appeared to wave off the fight. Instead, the fight continued into the second round.

This was no issue for “Gamebred,” who was satisfied with getting two chances to knock his opponent loopy.