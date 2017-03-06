Jorge Masvidal: ‘UFC Figured They Can Use me to Take Out Guys They Don’t Like’

Jorge Masvidal believes he knows exactly why he was booked to face Demian Maia.

“Gamebred” feels the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wants him to defeat Maia and prevent him from receiving a welterweight title opportunity. Masvidal clashes with the No. 3 ranked welterweight on May 13 at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas.

Masvidal appeared on today’s (March 6) edition of MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com). The sixth ranked 170-pounder explained why he feels the way he does: