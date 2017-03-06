Jorge Masvidal: ‘UFC Figured They Can Use me to Take Out Guys They Don’t Like’

Jorge Masvidal believes he knows exactly why he was booked to face Demian Maia.
“Gamebred” feels the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wants him to defeat Maia and prevent him from receiving a welterweight title opportunity. Masvidal clashes with the No. 3 ranked welterweight on May 13 at UFC 211 in Dallas, Texas.
Masvidal appeared on today’s (March 6) edition of MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour” (via MMAMania.com). The sixth ranked 170-pounder explained why he feels the way he does:
“I got the call from (the) UFC, and (the) UFC used to not like me not too long ago; but, they figured out one thing, they can use me to take out all the guys the don’t like. So, I’m here baby, I’m going to do what I do come May 13. Because they did the math, it’s ancient secret math. Do you understand what I’m saying. You’re looking at me and like, ‘Man, this dude is complete, bro. This guy is a problem in all f*cking areas. We could use this guy to eliminate the guys we don’t like. So maybe Masvidal is kind of wild, he’s a s*ic, we can’t push him that much, but we can use him to eliminate the others because this guy is a real bad guy.’”