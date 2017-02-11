Jorge Masvidal Wonders How Neil Magny Became ‘Magically Injured’

Jorge Masvidal is on a career high.

After knocking out Donald Cerrone last month, Masvidal extended his winning streak to three. “Gamebred” has earned three finishes in his last four wins.

Masvidal hasn’t been shy about calling out big names such as Conor McGregor and Demian Maia. One fighter who claimed he was ready for April was Neil Magny. Masvidal called Magny a wimp.

“Gamebred” was recently interviewed by Flo Combat. The welterweight is amused at being told Magny has an injury:

“Magny is one of the prime candidates who all of a sudden had a magical injury. Sean Shelby just told us that yesterday. He said [Demian] Maia isn’t budging and asked me if I wanted to wait for him to come around. I told him I’m healthy and wanted to keep fighting so how about Neil Magny? I’ve been wanting to break his face for awhile, but he comes back and says Magny is injured and they don’t know when he’ll be ready. That’s awesome because he was just saying how he wanted to fight me, but when that becomes an actual possibility he becomes magically injured.”

Masvidal went from No. 12 on the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight rankings to No. 5. Ahead of him are Carlos Condit, Demian Maia, Robbie Lawler, and Stephen Thompson. Of course the champion Tyron Woodley rules the roost as of now.

Magny is just behind “Gamebred” at No. 6. He has won four of his last five fights. The Elevation Fight Team member has earned “Fight of the Night” and “Performance of the Night” bonuses in that stretch. His most recent win saw him nab a split decision over former UFC welterweight champion Johny Hendricks.

With Magny injured and Maia planning on waiting for his title opportunity, “Gamebred” finds himself without an opponent for now.