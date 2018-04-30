Jose Aldo Admits he Considered Retirement After Losses to Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo almost walked away from the sport recently.

Aldo was on top of the featherweight division for several years until he lost the featherweight belt to Conor McGregor at UFC 194 in 2015.



Despite regaining the belt the following year after it was vacated, he lost it again to current champion Max Holloway.

Aldo’s contract with the UFC will expire in the near future. He will fight out his deal with the promotion then decided whether he wants to re-sign with the UFC or take action on his dream of pursuing a career as a pro-boxer.



Despite the fact that he lost in a title rematch with Holloway last December, he wants to win another UFC title again, and maybe a win over Stephens could get him that opportunity. Aldo has lost to the UFC featherweight champ twice in his career.

”After the fight, I took some time for myself, to think and stay with my family,” Aldo told Combate. “Two weeks later, I met with my coaches, sat down with everyone. I asked what they thought, if it was time to stop or not. We decided to move forward. The next day I was in the gym.”



”I think I still have much wood to burn, full capacity to go there and fight for the title again,” Aldo said. “I still have four fights left in the contract. I want to do at least three this year. I want to get to the third fighting for the title, be champion again. Then, in the future, I think about retiring or not.”



Aldo vs. Stephens will serve as the co-main event of the upcoming UFC on FOX 30 event that takes place on Saturday, July 28 at the Scotiabank Saddledome.



The main card will air on FOX while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.



Although the co-main event is set, the promotion is still working on booking a headlining fight.

What are your thoughts on Aldo considering retirement after his most recent loss to Holloway? Sound off in the comment section below.