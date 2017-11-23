Jose Aldo: Colby Covington is ‘Digging His Own Grave’

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo insists that controversial welterweight contender Colby Covington is not doing himself any favors with his recent behavior

Covington has earned disdain in many quarters for his disrespectful and over the top antics.

Having labeled the country of Brazil a “sh*t hole”, its country folk “filthy animals” and suffered the wrath of one of the nation’s favorite fighters in Fabricio Werdum (before pressing charges) on the former champ, it is safe to say that “Chaos” is living up to his name. Kind of.

Jose Aldo is the latest fighter to comment on the behavior of Covington, quickly dismissing any notion that the Californian is simply imitating his own rival, Conor McGregor:

“I don’t think he’s taking a page out of Conor McGregor’s book,” Aldo said (via Combate). “He did it because that’s the way he is. He badmouthed Jon Jones, too, who used to live with him. He’s not only against Brazilians. He’s looking for something. He’s digging his own grave, I can’t do anything about it.”