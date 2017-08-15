Could “Natural” Jose Aldo Follow Conor McGregor Into Boxing? [WATCH]

By
Adam Haynes
-

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has spoken in the past of his desire to compete as a boxer in a professional capacity

In the footage (courtesy of ES News) which you can watch at the top of the page, Aldo was filmed taking on 2-0 professional Mexican boxer Lindolfo Delgado. Robert Garcia, a respected boxing coach, was full of praise for the Brazilian:

“[Jose Aldo] did better than I expected,” said Garcia, himself a former IBF super-featherweight champion. “His reflexes were really good, his vision – he was seeing the punches. Obviously [Delgado] is an Olympian with a good jab, so [Aldo] has to get hit but the reflexes were there. His stance was pretty much always in a boxing stance, he wasn’t crossing his feet or anything like that. He tried and did really good.

“I don’t know if it’s from the last two weeks that we have been working together or he’s just natural also. He could be natural. I liked it.”

With arch-rival Conor McGregor set to take to the ring on Aug. 26, could Aldo be set to follow the Irishman into professional boxing?

Latest MMA News

Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier Admits he is “Missing Time” Following UFC 214 Loss

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier says that he lost "10 minutes" following his defeat to Jon Jones last month "DC" claims that, aside...
video

Could “Natural” Jose Aldo Follow Conor McGregor Into Boxing? [WATCH]

0
Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has spoken in the past of his desire to compete as a boxer in a professional capacity In the...
Mark Hunt

“Best Fighter in the World” Mark Hunt Focused on Remaining Active

0
The UFC heavyweight veteran Mark Hunt may have failed to land a fight with a higher ranked opponent, but he is remaining pragmatic "I couldn't...
video

Malignaggi Labels Artem Lobov as Less Effective Than a Punching Bag

0
Paulie Malignaggi lashed out at the caliber of sparring partners used by Conor McGregor, saving some pretty harsh words for Artem Lobov As the war...
video

‘Dana White Robs UFC Fighters Blind’ – Paulie Malignaggi

0
The war of words between UFC President Dana White and former Conor McGregor sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi has escalated While the former two-time world champion...
Load more