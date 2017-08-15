Could “Natural” Jose Aldo Follow Conor McGregor Into Boxing? [WATCH]

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo has spoken in the past of his desire to compete as a boxer in a professional capacity

In the footage (courtesy of ES News) which you can watch at the top of the page, Aldo was filmed taking on 2-0 professional Mexican boxer Lindolfo Delgado. Robert Garcia, a respected boxing coach, was full of praise for the Brazilian:

“[Jose Aldo] did better than I expected,” said Garcia, himself a former IBF super-featherweight champion. “His reflexes were really good, his vision – he was seeing the punches. Obviously [Delgado] is an Olympian with a good jab, so [Aldo] has to get hit but the reflexes were there. His stance was pretty much always in a boxing stance, he wasn’t crossing his feet or anything like that. He tried and did really good.

“I don’t know if it’s from the last two weeks that we have been working together or he’s just natural also. He could be natural. I liked it.”

With arch-rival Conor McGregor set to take to the ring on Aug. 26, could Aldo be set to follow the Irishman into professional boxing?