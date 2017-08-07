Jose Aldo Predicts Conor McGregor Will Retire This Year

Former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo insists that we have seen the last of Conor McGregor in Mixed Martial Arts

And according to Aldo, that would be a good thing for MMA.

The Brazilian has made it abundantly clear over the past couple of years that he is far from a fan of the brash Irishman. Having lost by way of a bitter 13-second knockout against McGregor in their UFC 194 featherweight title bout in 2015, “The Notorious” has regular been a target of the 30-year-old.

“Scarface”, who is currently in a period of rebuilding following the loss of his 145-pound title to Hawaiian sensation Max Holloway at UFC 212, lashed out at the Irishman’s perceived lack of respect for MMA:

“McGregor has no respect for the sport, for the person,” Aldo told FightHype (via MMAFighting.com). That’s it. He’s not good for the sport.”

Just last week, McGregor’s high profile sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi exited the UFC lightweight champion’s camp following a disagreement over a leaked photo purporting to show the SBG Ireland star dropping him. Malignaggi claimed that the photo showed nothing but a push and unsurprisingly, Aldo is with the “Magic Man”:

“It was a push,” he said. “Yes, I believe [Malignaggi].”

“McGregor has a good punch but he cannot say that he’s the biggest puncher. MMA gloves are tiny – four ounces – so when they connect, they drop you.”

As for what the future holds for McGregor following his lucrative boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, Aldo believes that the Dublin-native will hang up his gloves for good:

“With the money he will get from this fight, he will never fight again. Not MMA, not boxing, nothing.”