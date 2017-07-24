Jose Aldo in Contact With UFC For Potential November Return

Jose Aldo may return to action by the end of 2017.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder was last seen competing at UFC 212 last month. The Brazilian lost his championship to Max Holloway via third round TKO.

A.G. Fight recently caught up to Aldo, who said a title rematch isn’t on his mind (via Flo Combat):

“I’m sure [Frankie] Edgar [will be the next challenger for Holloway], they’ll be fighting in November. I know Edgar will be the next challenger, [so] I’m not thinking about being the champion [short-term]. My plan is to start again, now that [Holloway’s] head is turned towards the next challenger, and then to fight for the belt again.”

He went on to say that a bout in November or December is possible. For Aldo, it’s all about the negotiation process.

“We are already in contact [with the UFC]. I have returned to training, [and] I am waiting for the time to fight again, but I can’t say anything until it’s finalized. I think it’s just [the choice of] Holloway, it’s not my choice [who I’ll fight]. It’s a matter of negotiation between Dedé [Pederneiras, Aldo’s head coach] and the UFC. At the latest, I’ll fight in December, but if I can fight before in November [that would be even better].”

Stick with MMANews.com for more details on Aldo’s next bout when they become available.