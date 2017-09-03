Jose Aldo: It’s a Dream to Fight in New York City, Especially at MSG

Jose Aldo wouldn’t mind getting a spot on the UFC 217 card.

Aldo last competed back in June. He lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title against Max Holloway. The former 145-pound ruler is hoping to get back inside the Octagon as soon as possible.

He told the media that if he can compete on Nov. 4 inside Madison Square Garden, he’d be happy (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s a dream to fight (in New York), especially at Madison Square Garden. That’s a dream I have. I grew up watching boxers fighting there, so fighting at this arena is historical for me. I want to be on this (card).”

As far as an opponent is concerned, Aldo is willing to fight whoever is presented to him.

“Man, I want to fight, no matter who the opponent is. The sooner, the better. I wanted to fight twice more (this year) but it won’t happen, so at least one before the end the of the year and again in January. That’s what I want.”