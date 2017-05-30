Jose Aldo-Max Holloway Featured on ‘Inside the Octagon’ For UFC 212

Dan Hardy and John Gooden are a very strong announce team, covering much of the foreign events on UFC Fight Pass.

But their bread-and-butter comes out during the “Inside the Octagon” features the duo puts together before big events.

In the latest edition, Hardy and Gooden offer up insight and strategy to Saturday’s unified UFC featherweight title contest between Jose Aldo and Max Holloway at UFC 212.

Aldo enters as the reigning champion, while Holloway holds the interim title. The event takes place on pay-per-view from Brazil.