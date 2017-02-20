Jose Aldo: ‘Max Holloway is Not a Complete Fighter, But He’s Dangerous’

Jose Aldo may not look at Max Holloway as the best fighter in the world, but he is aware of the dangers he presents.

Aldo, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder, will meet Max Holloway in a unification bout at UFC 212. Holloway is the interim 145-pound champion.

The match-up is set to take place on June 3 inside the Jeunesse Arena, formerly known as HSBC Arena, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will be Aldo’s first title defense in his current run as champion. Before his first reign as the featherweight kingpin ended, Aldo had seven successful title defenses.

This’ll be the first time Aldo and Holloway have shared the Octagon. After going on a nine-fight winning streak, “Blessed” earned an interim title shot against former UFC lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis. Holloway finished “Showtime” in the third round.

Aldo recently spoke with Combate (via Bloody Elbow) and he talked about what challenges Holloway may present: