Jose Aldo: ‘Max Holloway is Not a Complete Fighter, But He’s Dangerous’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Jose Aldo
Image via Gary A. Vasquez of USA Today Sports

Jose Aldo may not look at Max Holloway as the best fighter in the world, but he is aware of the dangers he presents.

Aldo, who is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder, will meet Max Holloway in a unification bout at UFC 212. Holloway is the interim 145-pound champion.

The match-up is set to take place on June 3 inside the Jeunesse Arena, formerly known as HSBC Arena, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. This will be Aldo’s first title defense in his current run as champion. Before his first reign as the featherweight kingpin ended, Aldo had seven successful title defenses.

This’ll be the first time Aldo and Holloway have shared the Octagon. After going on a nine-fight winning streak, “Blessed” earned an interim title shot against former UFC lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis. Holloway finished “Showtime” in the third round.

Aldo recently spoke with Combate (via Bloody Elbow) and he talked about what challenges Holloway may present:

“He’s a tall guy, but I have good reach, too. It’s no trouble, it’s only a few centimeters. He has an advantage being taller than me, but I don’t see him being an expert anywhere. He’s a kickboxer, he’s versatile there, but his jiu-jitsu is so-so. He’s not a complete fighter, but he’s aggressive and dangerous.”

LATEST NEWS

Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum: ‘It Would be an Honor to Share The Cage With GSP’

0
Kelvin Gastelum is well aware of Georges St-Pierre's return. Late last week, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White announced that "Rush" has agreed to...
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo: ‘Max Holloway is Not a Complete Fighter, But He’s Dangerous’

0
Jose Aldo may not look at Max Holloway as the best fighter in the world, but he is aware of the dangers he presents. Aldo,...
Germaine de Randamie

Germaine de Randamie: ‘There’s no Reason For me to Run From Cris Cyborg’

0
Germaine de Randamie isn't down with the notion that she is ducking Cris Cyborg. At UFC 208 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, Germaine...
Matt Mitrione

Matt Mitrione on Being Pulled From Bellator 172: ‘It’s Really Difficult’

0
Matt Mitrione isn't coming off his best weekend. Mitrione went from preparing for the biggest fight of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, to...
Floyd Mayweather

Freddie Roach Claims Floyd Mayweather Told Him He’d Fight Conor McGregor

0
The hoopla surrounding a potential boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather continues. When a report surfaced of Mayweather and McGregor agreeing to terms...