Jose Aldo on Max Holloway: ‘I Think He Hasn’t Fought The Top Guys in The Division’

Jose Aldo feels Max Holloway hasn’t fought the cream of the crop in the featherweight division.

On June 3, Aldo will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title on the line against interim champion Max Holloway in a unification bout. The two will meet inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in the main event of UFC 212.

Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Aldo said that Holloway couldn’t finish elite fighters in the 145-pound division: