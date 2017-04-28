Jose Aldo on Max Holloway: ‘I Think He Hasn’t Fought The Top Guys in The Division’

Jose Aldo feels Max Holloway hasn’t fought the cream of the crop in the featherweight division.
On June 3, Aldo will put his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title on the line against interim champion Max Holloway in a unification bout. The two will meet inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in the main event of UFC 212.
Speaking with MMAJunkie.com, Aldo said that Holloway couldn’t finish elite fighters in the 145-pound division:
“We’d been trying to fight since December, January, and that didn’t happen. Then March. And he never could. He had to travel and (go to Disneyland), and a bunch of things. It seemed like it was my fault when, bro, this fight’s been done. He was the one who ran from the first and then said he couldn’t fight until the middle of the year. So we’re fighting now. Hopefully nothing bad will happen and we’ll have this fight at UFC Rio. I think he hasn’t fought the top guys in the division. When you look at it, they weren’t at the top. The top guys he fought were tough fights, which went all three rounds, always split decisions. So it’s not about the streak. It’s about who he fights.”