Jose Aldo on Swanson: ‘We Can Fight & a New Contender Will Emerge’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Jose Aldo
Image Credit: Getty Images

Jose Aldo isn’t opposed to fighting Cub Swanson to determine a new number one contender for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title.

Current champion Max Holloway is expected to defend his gold against Frankie Edgar later this year. That would leave Aldo and Swanson without a fight for the remainder of 2017. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Aldo said he’s planning to fight before the year ends:

“We’re already talking with them, I asked to fight as soon as possible. I stayed sidelined for a long time and that messed me up a little bit. I think November or December we’ll be fighting again.”

The former 145-pound ruler says a bout with “Killer” probably makes the most sense.

“Yes, Cub is an option. I think the ranking continues the same, there’s nowhere to run. Cub is well ranked, especially to be a challenge for me. Frankie will probably fight Max, so we can fight and a new contender will emerge.”

Aldo and Swanson fought back in June 2009. At that time, Aldo ran the roost over at World Extreme Cagefighting. “Scarface” planted Swanson in eight seconds with a flying knee. Since that time, Aldo has built a legacy as a future Hall of Famer, while Swanson has become a fan favorite for his fighting style.

