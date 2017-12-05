Jose Aldo Releases Statement Following Second Loss to Max Holloway

Jose Aldo has broken his silence after suffering another defeat at the hands of Max Holloway.

This past Saturday night (Dec, 2), Aldo attempted to recapture the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title. His rematch against Holloway headlined UFC 218. Just as it played out in the first encounter, Aldo lost the bout via third-round TKO.

Aldo took to Instagram to release a statement. You can see a slightly modified version of Google’s translation below:

“I just have to thank my family that I love for everything, my team, the best in the world Nova Uniao for making me great and champion. (Thank you) to the friends and fans who are always with me, thank you all! I will always be optimistic, because believing is the first step to making it happen!”