Jose Aldo Says Anderson Silva is ‘Much More Innocent Than Guilty’

Jose Aldo isn’t ready to dismiss Anderson Silva as a cheater.

Silva was initially set to take on Kelvin Gastelum inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The bout would’ve taken place this Saturday (Nov. 25). Instead, Gastelum will meet Michael Bisping.

Silva was pulled from the UFC Fight Night 122 card after being flagged for a potential U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation. It isn’t the first time Silva has tested positive in a drug test. Following his bout with Nick Diaz, “The Spider” was popped for Drostanolone and Androstane.

Speaking to A.G Fight, Aldo said many have already written off Silva’s accomplishments (via Flo Combat):

“I’m very careful. It’s a whole career, and a lot of fans and journalists now say that Anderson was not a champion because he has always been a guy who cheated. Whether or not it will [tarnish Silva’s legacy in the long run], he’s an idol for us. But in the eyes of the fans, after being caught twice, I think that could condemn and devalue his career, which, for me, was one of the best.”

He went on to say that he believes Silva is innocent.

“He’s much more innocent than guilty, but we have to wait. [The same goes for Nogueira], fighters sometimes [injure themselves] and want to medicate themselves without consulting a doctor. In addition, USADA changes the substances that are considered doping a lot.”