Jose Aldo Sends Out Statement Following UFC 212 Loss

Jose Aldo has spoken following his UFC 212 defeat.

This past Saturday night (June 3), Aldo took on Max Holloway inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Blessed” gained some steam at the end of the second round and finished Aldo in the third with brutal ground-and-pound.

“Scarface” not only lost the bout, but he also relinquished his featherweight title. In a statement released on social media, Aldo vowed to be back (via MMAFighting.com):

“‘Be content to act, and leave the talking to others’ – Baltasar Gracian

I only have to thank my ‘dad’ Andre Pederneiras, the best team in the world, Nova Uniao, because if it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be the people’s champion, and (thank) all my trainers, who did a super well done job and got me ready, and all my fans who are always with me, here’s my love and my thank you. I’m speechless with all the love I’ve received until today, and every word you sent to me. Thank you.

The rest, f*ck it, because I’ll come back, because we go down so we can get back up!! That’s it!! We’ll be back!!”

