Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens Expected For UFC On FOX 30

The UFC On FOX 30 card in Calgary this July just got a lot more interesting.

Combate initially reported the news, which has since been confirmed by MMA Fighting and other outlets, that Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens is a “go” for the July fight card.

The Aldo-Stephens bout is expected to serve as the co-main event for the event, which emanates from the Scotia Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Saturday, July 28, and airs live on “big FOX.”

The UFC On FOX 30 card marks the first time since UFC 149 in July of 2012 that the promotion has returned to the Calgary market.

Jeremy Stephens (28-14), last competed at UFC On FOX 28 in February, brutally knocking out the highly-regarded UFC Featherweight contender Josh Emmett in the second round. He immediately started calling out the former UFC Featherweight Champion after the win.

For his part, Jose Aldo (26-4), is coming off of a pair of losses to the reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Max “Blessed” Holloway. He seemed interested in accepting the fight with Stephens as soon as “Lil Heathen” began calling him out a couple of months ago.

According to the Calgary Sun, the following fights are expected for the UFC On FOX 30 card on 7/28:

Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

Alexis Davis vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Randa Markos vs. Nina Ansaroff

Dustin Ortiz vs. Matheus Nicolau

Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Austin Arnett

Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono

John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson

Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev

What are your thoughts on the Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens match for UFC On FOX 30? Let us know by sounding off in the Comments section below.