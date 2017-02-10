Jose Aldo vs. Max Holloway Unification Bout Confirmed, Reportedly Set For June 3

It looks like the featherweight division is no longer left in limbo.

Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder Jose Aldo’s next bout will not be at lightweight. Instead, he will compete in a unification match-up with interim champion Max Holloway. UFC President Dana White confirmed the bout to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

While White didn’t have a date for the fight, Combate reported that the championship contest is set for UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on June 3.

After his 18-fight winning streak was shattered in 13 seconds by current lightweight kingpin Conor McGregor, Aldo returned to battle Frankie Edgar for the 145-pound interim gold. Aldo captured the title in a dominant performance. He was promoted as the main champion when McGregor’s featherweight gold was vacated.

Meanwhile, Holloway fought former 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis for the interim featherweight title at UFC 206. He turned in a stellar performance, finishing “Showtime” in the third round by TKO. A unification bout between Aldo and Holloway was originally planned for tomorrow night (Feb. 11) at UFC 208 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Holloway’s swollen foot pushed the fight back a few months.

As of now, no other bouts for UFC 212 have been announced or reported. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the card as they develop.