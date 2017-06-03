Max Holloway Destroys Jose Aldo In Brazil For Featherweight Title

In our main event of the evening, UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim featherweight champ Max Holloway collide to unify their 145-pound crowns.

Round 1:

The first minute serves as a feeling out process before Holloway comes just shy of a couple of body shots. Aldo gets in a right-hand shot and Holloway just misses a jab in return. Aldo rips off a beautiful combination of hard shots that backs Holloway up, but “blessed” remains on his feet.

Aldo lands a beautiful uppercut and follows it up with a good cross. The round ends with a missed spinning body kick from Holloway.

Round 2:

Aldo opens the round with a nice liver shot and is doing a great job of landing while backing up. Holloway finally lands a great combo and gains more confidence as he continues to press forward.

Holloway lands a nice kick to the body but Aldo responds with a great combo. Holloway begins to taunt Aldo and “Scarface” is able to catch him with a nice shot as the round expires.

Round 3:

Holloway comes inside and starts to land some nice shots on Aldo’s chin, but Aldo is able to counter with some nice strikes of his own. Holloway drops Aldo with a beautiful combination and Max swarms on him on the ground.

After a long session of ground-and-pound, the ref sees enough and waves it off. Max Holloway is your new undisputed featherweight champion.

Official Result: Max Holloway def. Jose Aldo via R3 TKO (punches, 4:13)