Max Holloway Destroys Jose Aldo In Brazil For Featherweight Title

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Max Holloway
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In our main event of the evening, UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim featherweight champ Max Holloway collide to unify their 145-pound crowns.

Round 1:

The first minute serves as a feeling out process before Holloway comes just shy of a couple of body shots. Aldo gets in a right-hand shot and Holloway just misses a jab in return. Aldo rips off a beautiful combination of hard shots that backs Holloway up, but “blessed” remains on his feet.

Aldo lands a beautiful uppercut and follows it up with a good cross. The round ends with a missed spinning body kick from Holloway.

Round 2:

Aldo opens the round with a nice liver shot and is doing a great job of landing while backing up. Holloway finally lands a great combo and gains more confidence as he continues to press forward.

Holloway lands a nice kick to the body but Aldo responds with a great combo. Holloway begins to taunt Aldo and “Scarface” is able to catch him with a nice shot as the round expires.

Round 3:

Holloway comes inside and starts to land some nice shots on Aldo’s chin, but Aldo is able to counter with some nice strikes of his own. Holloway drops Aldo with a beautiful combination and Max swarms on him on the ground.

After a long session of ground-and-pound, the ref sees enough and waves it off. Max Holloway is your new undisputed featherweight champion.

Official Result: Max Holloway def. Jose Aldo via R3 TKO (punches, 4:13)

