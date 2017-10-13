Jose Aldo vs. Ricardo Lamas II Booked For UFC on FOX 26

Jose Aldo and Ricardo Lamas are set to clash once again.

UFC on FOX 26 takes place inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Dec. 16. The UFC took to Twitter to announce that Aldo and Lamas will do battle on the card.

Back in Feb. 2014, Aldo defended his featherweight title against “The Bully.” He successfully retained the championship via unanimous decision. Nearly four years later, Aldo is coming off a unification title loss to Max Holloway and Lamas has won two straight bouts.

UFC on FOX 26 also features a bout between former champions Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos.