Jose Aldo Weighing His Options Once UFC Contract Expires

Jose Aldo may decide to step away from mixed martial arts once his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contact expires.

Until that time arises, Aldo firmly believes he can capture UFC gold again. Back in June, Aldo was finished by Max Holloway for featherweight title. Aldo met the same fate in the rematch back in December.

For now, Aldo wants to focus on climbing back up the 145-pound ladder. He has issued a challenge to Jeremy Stephens for UFC 224. Stephens wants the bout to take place at UFC 225 in Chicago.

Speaking to Giro Combate, Aldo said he may very well make the transition to boxing once his UFC contract is up (via MMAJunkie.com):

“As soon as the contract ends, I’ll decide whether we go to boxing or stay in MMA. But my dream, right now, is to get the title back. That’s what I’m focused on. That’s what I’m talking to (head coach Dede Pederneiras) about. That’s what I told my coaches that I want. That’s why I’m training again and keeping everyone motivated. I know I have a chance, I have the skill, and I want to win (the title) again.”

