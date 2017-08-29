Jose Aldo’s Coach: I Thought McGregor Had a Chance Against Mayweather

Jose Aldo’s longtime coach Andre Pederneiras is giving Conor McGregor his due.

This past Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor stepped inside a boxing ring for the first time against Floyd Mayweather. The bout was held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Money” took a 10th round TKO victory.

Despite the finish, many have gained new respect for McGregor. He had success early and even took a few rounds in the eyes of analysts. Pederneiras went as far as to say that he felt McGregor had a shot at beating Mayweather early (via MMAFighting.com):

“If I told you I didn’t think Conor had any chance I’d by lying. I thought he had a chance in the first two rounds if one hand landed and rocked (Mayweather), but I knew that if it went past that it would be over because he doesn’t have the experience. When (Mayweather) got his hands up and forced McGregor to throw several punches in his guard, the fight was over. He ‘ate’ (McGregor’s) cardio.”

