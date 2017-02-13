Jose Estrada Doesn’t Underestimate Opponents, But Isn’t Impressed With George Hernandez

Jose Estrada believes he is respectful, but isn’t shy to express his confidence.

The Combate Americas lightweight couldn’t ask for a better start to his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. After knocking out Joseph Wagaman in 17 seconds in an amateur contest, “Froggy” made his professional debut. He knocked out Jonathan Quiroz in the first round.

Estrada’s next fight was against Christian Cardona back in Aug. 2016. Once again, Estrada earned a first-round knockout victory.

“Froggy” is set to meet George Hernandez at a Combate Americas event this Thursday night (Feb. 16) in Burbank, California. The action will air live on UFC Fight Pass at 9 p.m. ET.

Estrada was kind enough to speak with MMANews.com’s very own Tim Thompson recently. He said he isn’t overlooking Hernandez, but isn’t blown away by him either:

“I (never) underestimate my opponents. Every fighter has good talent. I’m not big of a talker on any of my opponents, but the way I see George’s fights, I’ve seen him fight on YouTube. Everybody studies each other’s fights. I would say he fought on like an undercard show. I saw his wins, they didn’t impress me. He comes from an alright camp. I think he comes from 10th Planet, I respect their jiu-jitsu game. So I know he wants to come out (and) maybe take me down. He knows I have hands, but I have good jiu-jitsu too. Wherever this fight goes to, I’m sure I’m a lot more well-rounded than he is.”

You can listen to the full interview with Estrada below: