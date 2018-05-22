Jose Torres Signs With UFC, Will Debut Against Jarred Brooks

Jose Torres is now a member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster.

After tearing it up under the Titan FC banner, Torres has put pen to paper to join the world’s top mixed martial arts promotion. MMAFighting.com‘s Ariel Helwani brought word of the news today (May 22). Torres will meet Jarred Brooks at UFC Utica on June 1.

Torres has garnered a professional MMA record of 7-0. In those seven victories, he has three knockouts and two submissions. All of “Shorty’s” professional bouts were under Titan FC. He became a two-division champion, capturing flyweight and bantamweight gold. When he makes his UFC debut, Torres will be a flyweight.

Hector Sandoval was originally set to be Brooks’ opponent. The report notes that Sandoval was removed from the card for “undisclosed reasons.” It has opened the door for Torres’ multi-fight deal.

UFC Utica will feature a bantamweight clash with some bad blood. Jimmie Rivera and Marlon Moraes will go to war. With them comes some beef as both men have accused each other of ducking in the past. The winner could find themselves in prime position for a title opportunity.

Lightweight action will also be featured on the main card. Gregor Gillespie and Vinc Pichel will mix it up inside the Octagon. Welterweight veterans Jake Ellenberger and Ben Saunders will look to turn back the clock when the first horn sounds. Light heavyweights Gian Villante and Sam Alvey will also collide on the main card.

How do you think Jose Torres will fare in the UFC?