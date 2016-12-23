Joseph Benavidez: A Third Fight With Mighty Mouse ‘Would Complete Me’

It’s been three years since Joseph Benavidez (25-4) received his last flyweight title opportunity at UFC on FOX 9. As seen in the video above, things didn’t go his way. The 125-pound king Demetrious Johnson knocked out Benavidez in the first round.

Since that bout, the Elevation Fight Team fighter (formerly of Team Alpha Male) has gone on a six-fight winning streak. He earned a split decision win in his last fight against Henry Cejudo at The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions Finale. It was Benavidez’s 10th win as a flyweight.

Benavidez recently spoke to the media (via MMAJunkie) to discuss a potential third bout with “Mighty Mouse” for the flyweight championship. For Benavidez, a third tilt isn’t a matter of “if,” but “when.”

“I would assume the only thing that could be next is another match with ‘Mighty Mouse,’ which I want. That’s all I want. That’s kind of what would complete me, in a way. That’s kind of all I really want or need, and I think that’s really the only option. So I guess the only thing I’m waiting for is when it’s going to happen.” Despite two losses to the pound-for-pound best fighter according to UFC rankings, Benavidez isn’t selling himself short. Should another crack at the champion occur, he thinks he can finally break the glass ceiling.

“If I beat him, we’d have another fight – and I truly believe I can.”

Benavidez may not have to wait much longer. While Johnson suffered a knee injury in his successful title defense against Tim Elliot, a muscle tear did not require surgery and “Mighty Mouse” could return this spring.