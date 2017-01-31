Joseph Benavidez: ‘I’ll Even Fight Wilson Reis to Get Third Title Shot’

Joseph Benavidez finds himself in a tight spot.

The No. 1 ranked flyweight has held his position at 125 pounds for a while. The problem is, he’s already lost to champion Demetrious Johnson twice. The first loss was by split decision, though many would argue the fight wasn’t as close as the result indicated. In their second bout, Benavidez was knocked out in the first round.

Since falling short in his second title bout, Benavidez has won six straight. His last bout was a tough scrap with Henry Cejudo. The Elevation Fight Team member won the fight by split decision.

With the situation that he is in, Benavidez feels he is the best guy to fight “Mighty Mouse” for the flyweight title regardless of the past two outcomes. He explained to the media (via MMAJunkie.com) why any other option doesn’t quite add up:

“I think (Johnson) wants another fight, from what I heard. I don’t know how true this is that (Johnson) wanted to fight Wilson Reis. Because they were matched up before, but Reis is fighting in Brooklyn (at UFC 208 on Feb. 11). And even if he wins, that’s two unranked opponents he’s beat in his last two fights – not necessarily deserving of a title shot.”

Despite wanting his next fight to be for a title, Benavidez is willing to fight Reis for a number one contender’s bout. He feels the winner of that contest will leave no doubt as to who should be next in line.