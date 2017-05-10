Joseph Benavidez Injured, Out of UFC Auckland Fight With Ben Nguyen

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Joseph Benavidez
Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Joseph Benavidez is a no-go for UFC Auckland.

Benavidez was set to fight Ben Nguyen at UFC Fight Night 110 on June 10. The fight was going to take place inside the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Benavidez would’ve gone for his seventh straight victory.

You can thank an injury as the reason why Benavidez vs. Nguyen won’t be happening next month. The number one ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight broke the news on his Twitter account:

“Sad to share that I suffered an injury, will not be fighting June 10th. I’ll focus on what I can do and be back. Thank you for the support.”

A replacement opponent for Nguyen has not been announced.

