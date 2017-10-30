Joseph Duffy: Conor McGregor Will do What is Best For Him

Conor McGregor is someone who has worked very hard to get into the position he currently finds himself in and will make the best move for himself in his UFC return

That is according to the last man to beat McGregor in MMA before Nate Diaz in 2016, Joseph Duffy.

The Donegal man recently spoke ahead of his bout with James Vick at UFC 217 in New York next week and was naturally asked a few questions on his famous former foe. Duffy stated that he believes McGregor owes nothing to no one and will ultimately base his next move on what is right for him (via MMAJunkie.com):

“Not really. Look what he’s done, he’s done amazing things. He’s won the featherweight. Obviously jumped up, won the lightweight. Conor goes to boxing.

But he’s done a lot of work himself also, you know. All the media stuff and everything else. Whatever his move is next, is going to be the best move for him and that’s his decision to make.”