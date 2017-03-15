Joseph Duffy Discusses Conor McGregor Rematch, Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Prior to his loss against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016, Joseph Duffy was the last man to defeat UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

Unlike Conor McGregor, Joseph Duffy has a pedigree in professional boxing. The Donegal native was 7-0 in seven professional bouts prior to moving into MMA. While speaking recently with SevereMMA, Duffy discussed both McGregor and Mayweather Jr’s proposed boxing bout, and doesn’t feel too confident about his fellow Irishman’s chances: