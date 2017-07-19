Joseph Duffy Explains How USADA Was a Factor in Re-Signing With UFC

Joseph Duffy is sticking around with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is part of the reason why.

“Irish Joe” fought out his contract to test the free agent market. Duffy earned a unanimous decision victory over Reza Madadi in his last bout. In the end, he signed a seven-fight deal to stay with the UFC.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Duffy explained how USADA was a factor in his decision:

“I spoke to Bellator myself. It was more of a flat rate offer. I just felt good about the UFC offer. There wasn’t much difference between them, but I just feel that the UFC is the place for me right now. Obviously, with the USADA program (at UFC) too, that’s something that’s very important to me. That’s something I’m really for. All of these factors came into play, but I feel like the offer I got from the UFC was very good.”

As far as “Irish Joe’s” plans from here on go, he’s looking to stay active.

“I’m just looking forward to getting busy now. For the last while, I’ve just been really honing my skills. I took a bit of time to make sure that I’ve been getting up to speed, but now it’s time to get to work. That’s one of the reasons I signed the seven-fight deal. If I signed for the seven fights I can get a little bit more active. I want to get at least three fights a year and just blast into it.”