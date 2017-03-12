Joseph Duffy Focused on Reza Madadi Fight, Will ‘Deal With’ Free Agency Later

Joseph Duffy isn’t too worried about his free agency plans.
Duffy will be competing against Reza Madadi on Saturday night (March 18) inside the O2 Arena in London, England. This’ll be the final fight on Duffy’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.
In an interview with Flo Combat, Duffy said his primary focus is on Madadi and that free agency will come into play afterwards:
“It would’ve been more convenient (to fight in Halifax), just from a financial point of view. Obviously, bringing in nutritionists to help me make weight and that type of thing, it’s much easier for them and it’s much easier for me. But, obviously, it’s exciting for me to fight closer to home. There will be a lot of people traveling across from Ireland, a lot of my friends from Ireland are working in London and then, obviously, for people from Wales it’s only a couple of hours drive and I lived in London also, so I’ve got a bit of a fan base traveling from everywhere. London is probably a central point for everyone. I suppose I’ll just see how it goes. At the minute, I just look at this fight and when that goes well, the rest of the stuff I’ll deal with after, I suppose.”