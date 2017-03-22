Joseph Duffy is Taking ‘Wait & See’ Approach With Free Agency

Joseph Duffy is in no rush to sign on any dotted line.
Duffy competed this past Saturday night (March 18) inside the O2 Arena in London, England. “Irish Joe” fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract against Reza Madadi at UFC Fight Night 107. He earned a unanimous decision victory.
During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Duffy said he’s open to serious offers from other promotions:
“I suppose we’ll have to wait and see now. I’ve come this far. I’m definitely going to test free agency. I’m going to see what offers come in. I believe there’s something like, maybe 90 days, before I can speak with other promotions or something. Obviously I know the UFC has a window now where they can make some offers, so who knows what offers they’ll make. So, I suppose I’m just going to wait and see. I’m going to look at my options. This sport is not a sport we’re in for the rest of our lives, so I’m definitely going to try to make the most of it in the short space of time we’re in it. It’s not like we’ve got a pension plan or anything else, so I’ve got to try and weigh out the options and go for the best option.”