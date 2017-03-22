Joseph Duffy is Taking ‘Wait & See’ Approach With Free Agency

Joseph Duffy is in no rush to sign on any dotted line.

Duffy competed this past Saturday night (March 18) inside the O2 Arena in London, England. “Irish Joe” fought out his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract against Reza Madadi at UFC Fight Night 107. He earned a unanimous decision victory.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Duffy said he’s open to serious offers from other promotions: