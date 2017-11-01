Joseph Duffy Not Bothered About a Conor McGregor Rematch

Prior to Nate Diaz’s victory over Conor McGregor at UFC 196 last year, the last man to beat him inside the cage was fellow Irishman Joseph Duffy

When Duffy was introduced into the UFC, it appeared that there may have been designs on an all-Irish spectacular where McGregor would eventually have the opportunity to avenge that defeat.

Duffy won his first two bouts under the UFC banner, a TKO over Jake Lindsey and a triangle choke submission of Ivan Jorge, yet was brought back down to earth with a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 195. Things quietened down pretty much immediately after that.

With McGregor now, champion of the 155-pound division Duffy fights in, and the Donegal man picking up a 2-0 record heading into his bout with James Vick this weekend, talk of a clash between the two has reignited to some extent. Duffy, however, is not particularly excited by the idea:

“If he’s got the belt, the, of course, that’s the fight I want, because that’s the end goal: looking for that belt. But if he hasn’t, I’ve got no reason to chase that fight,” Duffy told BT Sport.

“If anything, it’s something I would like to move away from,” Duffy said. “It’s not something that I’m chasing. I’d rather just go on my own path and if that fight happens, then it happens.”

“Whoever is holding that belt, that’s my priority – working towards that and getting that belt.”