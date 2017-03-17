Joseph Duffy on Free Agency: ‘We’ll Leave The Door Open & See How it Pans Out’

Joseph Duffy is keeping an open mind going into free agency.
Duffy’s last fight on his current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract will be held tomorrow night (March 18) inside the O2 Arena in London, England. The lightweight clash with Reza Madadi is going to be part of the UFC Fight Night 107 card.
While Duffy hasn’t committed to a promotion, which is to be expected when testing free agency, his stock could rise with a victory over Madadi. On the other hand, a loss could mean trouble for Duffy and a financial hit.
The 155-pounder sat down with MMAJunkie.com and said he will be exploring all options:
“I am a little bit (surprised), to be honest. There’s a lot of guys who have tested out free agency. … I’m not sure why it’s such a big deal. I’m leaving all doors open, obviously. I think you’d be crazy to shut any of those doors after coming this far. I’ll fight the fight, see how the fight goes, and go from there. I love working with the UFC, I love all the staff, I love working with the USADA program. There are lots of pros and cons to it all, I suppose. So we’ll leave the door open and see how it pans out.”