Joseph Duffy Takes Pride in Representing Combat Sports in Ireland

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Joseph Duffy
Image Credit: Getty Images

Joseph Duffy is happy to be viewed as one of Ireland’s elite combat sports athletes.

Duffy recently re-signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). “Irish Joe” has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Duffy said things keep looking up for mixed martial arts in Ireland:

“I’m not sure me leaving would have been too much of a loss because there’s always going to be a lot of talent coming through in Ireland. We love our combat sports, so I’m sure the future is going to be bright for the country.”

For years, Duffy had been hoping to become an important figure in Irish combat sports. Mission accomplished.

“From day one, right back to my Cage Warriors days, that’s what my inspiration and drive was. I remember hearing about the bars being full at home with people who were watching the Cage Warriors live streams. That spurred me on even more. Every training camp, I remember the thoughts of people sitting in the bar watching the fight and everyone who traveled over, and that’s always been one of my inspirations. And that’s not to even mention all the fans from Wales and England who have followed me. It all means a lot to me.”

