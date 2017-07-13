Joseph Duffy’s Manager Confirms Seven-Fight Deal With UFC

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Joseph Duffy
Image Credit: Getty Images

Joseph Duffy is staying put at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Duffy was last seen in action against Reza Madadi back in March. “Irish Joe” won the fight via unanimous decision. It was the last bout under Duffy’s contract. Having won two fights in a row, Duffy wanted to see what worked best for him.

MMAFighting.com got word from Duffy’s manager Graham Boylan that the lightweight has re-upped with the UFC. “Irish Joe” has signed a seven-fight “six figure” deal.

Under the UFC banner, Duffy has gone 4-1. His lone loss in the promotion came at the hands of Dustin Poirier back in Jan. 2016.

Duffy fought his way to a spot on the UFC roster. After going 13-1 on the regional circuit, he was signed by the UFC. Duffy made his debut for the promotion a successful one against Jake Lindsey back in March 2015. He then submitted Ivan Jorge just four months later.

“Irish Joe” had developed a reputation of being one of three fighters to defeat Conor McGregor. Since his UFC run, however, he has been seen by many as a rising Irish lightweight who’s looking to break free from being known for just one fight. His contract serves as further proof of that.

