Joseph Morales Eyeing The Title Following UFC Debut Win [VIDEO]

By
Adam Haynes
-

Joseph Morales looked anything but a debutant in his UFC Fight Night 114 Performance of The Night victory over Roberto Sanchez

Morales picked up a $50,000 dollar check for his first round rear naked choke victory and is setting his sights even higher over the next couple of years.

Many were impressed with the flyweight’s diversity and especially the manner of his victory over a grappling expert in Sanchez (via MMAJunkie):

“I grapple with the best in the world,” he said. “My first skill of MMA that I learned was jiu-jitsu. I wasn’t like nothing special that I had to train before. My last fight was a high-level black belt under the Miller brothers. He rocked me and had my back the whole round and he couldn’t submit me. And I don’t remember that first round.”

As for the future, Morales sees a lot to optimistic about:

“The ultimate goal is just getting that championship belt,” Morales said. “I’m looking forward to that. Maybe next year or the year after, but I’m shooting for that.”

