Josh Appelt Not Bothered by Shannon Ritch’s Experience (Exclusive)

Josh Appelt is gearing up for his Gladiator Challenge heavyweight title defense against Shannon Ritch.

Appelt will throw down with Ritch inside the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, CA on May 20. “The Juggernaut” is in search of his second straight victory and of course to maintain his hold on gold.

The first title defense for Appelt is an interesting one to say the least. The champion has never fought someone with as many professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts as his upcoming challenger. Ritch has well over 100 fights and is closer to 150.

Speaking with MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson, Appelt said he isn’t concerned about Ritch’s experience:

“The mindset is the same as anyone else. Either you have 100 fights, or once you’re past that 15 range, we’re just going out there to put on a show and get the win. So his experience doesn’t bother me. I’m ready to go no matter where it goes, standing or on the ground.”

Not to mention, Ritch is still fighting at the age of 46. After all these years, Ritch still has an aggressive pace. Appelt said he won’t prepare differently, however.

“I don’t know. I just watched his fight in Russia and he doesn’t look 46. He kept a high pace and does some off the wall stuff. Nah (in regards to preparing differently for Ritch), just being prepared for wherever the fight goes. You can have a game plan, it goes out the window as soon as you get punched in the mouth. Just being prepared and being ready to go wherever the fight goes. I’m the bigger heavyweight for once (laughs).”

You can listen to the full interview below: