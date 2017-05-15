Josh Appelt Not Bothered by Shannon Ritch’s Experience (Exclusive)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Josh Appelt
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Josh Appelt is gearing up for his Gladiator Challenge heavyweight title defense against Shannon Ritch.

Appelt will throw down with Ritch inside the Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln, CA on May 20. “The Juggernaut” is in search of his second straight victory and of course to maintain his hold on gold.

The first title defense for Appelt is an interesting one to say the least. The champion has never fought someone with as many professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts as his upcoming challenger. Ritch has well over 100 fights and is closer to 150.

Speaking with MMANews.com‘s Tim Thompson, Appelt said he isn’t concerned about Ritch’s experience:

“The mindset is the same as anyone else. Either you have 100 fights, or once you’re past that 15 range, we’re just going out there to put on a show and get the win. So his experience doesn’t bother me. I’m ready to go no matter where it goes, standing or on the ground.”

Not to mention, Ritch is still fighting at the age of 46. After all these years, Ritch still has an aggressive pace. Appelt said he won’t prepare differently, however.

“I don’t know. I just watched his fight in Russia and he doesn’t look 46. He kept a high pace and does some off the wall stuff. Nah (in regards to preparing differently for Ritch), just being prepared for wherever the fight goes. You can have a game plan, it goes out the window as soon as you get punched in the mouth. Just being prepared and being ready to go wherever the fight goes. I’m the bigger heavyweight for once (laughs).”

You can listen to the full interview below:

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

video

Dana White Overly Impressed by Both Stipe Miocic, Joanna Jedrzejczyk

0
In this day and age, it seems as if UFC titles are getting passed around like hot potatoes. But Stipe Miocic and Joanna Jedrzejczyk...
Josh Appelt

Josh Appelt Not Bothered by Shannon Ritch’s Experience (Exclusive)

0
Josh Appelt is gearing up for his Gladiator Challenge heavyweight title defense against Shannon Ritch. Appelt will throw down with Ritch inside the Thunder Valley Casino...
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns Explains What Went Wrong Against Michel Prazeres

0
Gilbert Burns is taking accountability for his loss to Michel Prazeres back in Sept. 2016. Burns took on Prazeres at UFC Fight Night 95 inside...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reebok

UFC 211 Reebok Payouts: Champions Rule The Roost & The Bank

0
The UFC 211 Reebok payouts are here and two title holders have topped the list. This past Saturday night (May 13), UFC 211 took place...
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Feels Demian Maia ‘Don’t Really Want None’

0
Tyron Woodley doesn't believe Demian Maia's grappling will have the same success against him as it did with others. This past Saturday night (May 13)...
Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson Details Next Career Move, Reveals Another Reason Why he Retired

0
Anthony Johnson is ready for the next chapter in his life. "Rumble" was known for being one of the most devastating strikers in mixed martial...
Junior dos Santos

Junior dos Santos Expresses Disappointment in UFC 211 Loss

0
Everything was going right for Junior dos Santos, but things didn't end the way he thought they would. Last night (May 13), dos Santos challenged...
Stipe Miocic

UFC Champion Stipe Miocic Says He’s Perfectly Fine Being Himself

0
With two successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title defenses, Stipe Miocic is quickly becoming an all-time great. While that may sound premature, Miocic is...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia no Longer Stresses Over Things Out of His Control

0
Demian Maia isn't worried about what may or may not happen. Maia has emerged as the clear number one contender for Tyron Woodley's Ultimate Fighting...
Stipe Miocic

UFC 211: Champ Stipe Miocic, Newcomer Rashad Coulter Among Bonus Winners

0
UFC 211 was unquestionably the biggest card the MMA promotion has put on so far this year. It also more than lived up to...